HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Five-time Emmy nominated actress Marla Gibbs, probably best known for her role as the sassy maid Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons,” will have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled Tuesday morning. LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 18: Pictured is Marla Gibbs (as Florence Johnston) in the CBS television situation comedy, THE JEFFERSONS. Premier episode aired January 18, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) Norman Lear, the legendary television producer who developed “The Jeffersons,” along with actress Tisha Campbell will join Gibbs in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony outside the El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood...