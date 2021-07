The Nobodys kicked off the annual Chamber of Commerce Concert in the Park series Friday, July 16 to a healthy crowd at Dorada Park as community members brought their families to enjoy the free event. The Concert in the Park series is a community favorite that brings the town together for a family-friendly event beneath the shade of the trees during the hot summer. Next week, the Highway 99 Band will be at Dorada from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Concert series will run every Friday until Aug. 27.