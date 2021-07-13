Cancel
Little Caesars debuts newest pizza with plant-based pepperoni

Hastings Tribune
 12 days ago

Little Caesars, the Detroit-based national pizza chain, has just introduced a vegetarian-friendly pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni slices. Little Caesars partnered with Greenleaf Foods Field Roast brand, maker of plant-based meat and cheese products, to launch its Planteroni pizza in five U.S. markets, including Detroit. The plant-based pepperoni will also be a topping option for custom pizzas via the chain's app or website.

