Little Caesars debuts newest pizza with plant-based pepperoni

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).