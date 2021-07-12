Education Finance in Vermont - Marc B. Schauber

Stowe resident Jamie Viens, 35, was arrested driving on Route 100 in Waterbury Tuesday, July 13, and charged with driving under the influence and cruelty to a child. According to Vermont State Police, Viens was pulled over at 8:14 p.m. after receiving a report that her vehicle was being operated erratically. By the time police caught up with Viens five hours later, she was on East Street in Waterbury. Police said she was under the influence of unidentified intoxicants and had been driving with two juveniles, exposing them to unnecessary risk.