Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Education Finance in Vermont - Marc B. Schauber

Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

Education finance in Vermont is an often hard to understand and quite complex system. Act 59 of 2021 created the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report,” a group of eight Vermont Legislators who will spend time this summer, as the name implies, determining the best path forward to implement the recommendations from the Report. This isn’t an overhaul, this is correcting two decades of harm caused by a flawed formula.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Legislature#Tax Rates#Education Finance#The General Assembly#Report#Rutgers#The Joint Fiscal Office#Cvtse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StateCourier News

Arkansas vs. Vermont

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was scheduled to release an updated COVID-19 forecast for Arkansas Tuesday, and it was going to be an ominous one. What can be done to change that forecast? Look to Vermont, where only two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the entire state.
Vermont StateAddison Independent

Vermonters brace for the Delta variant

MIDDLEBURY — State and local health officials urged unvaccinated Vermonters to consider the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus as a wake-up call to finally get a COVID-19 vaccination. Delta is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, first identified in India back in December. The first Delta case...
Vermont StateVTDigger

What Vermont needs to do

During the pandemic, multiple programs were enacted or expanded to help people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. These programs put people up in motels, placed a moratorium on evictions, and expensed food access programs such as Everyone Eats. Unfortunately, as of July 1, 700 homeless people are on the streets...
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

New Report on Education Financing in Pennsylvania

Public Policy Lab (PPL) is releasing a new report on education financing in Pennsylvania, State Policy, Local Impact: How Policy Choices Will Shape the Financial Future of Pennsylvania School Districts. The report forecasts the fiscal future for all 500 Pennsylvania school districts through 2026. Most districts will face persistent fiscal stress in the next five years; however, policy choices at the state level, including a controlled growth of charter school tuition payments, could help mitigate this outcome.
Vermont StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Oldest County in Vermont

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
Vermont Statevtcng.com

Vermont State Police

Stowe resident Jamie Viens, 35, was arrested driving on Route 100 in Waterbury Tuesday, July 13, and charged with driving under the influence and cruelty to a child. According to Vermont State Police, Viens was pulled over at 8:14 p.m. after receiving a report that her vehicle was being operated erratically. By the time police caught up with Viens five hours later, she was on East Street in Waterbury. Police said she was under the influence of unidentified intoxicants and had been driving with two juveniles, exposing them to unnecessary risk.
Vermont StateWCAX

Amtrak returns to Vermont Monday

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than a year and a half since Amtrak has rolled through Vermont, but that changes Monday morning. And just about every town with a stop along the route has festivities to mark the day. “Just having rail, passenger rail back in St....
Vermont StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst School District in Vermont

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

The Curtis Fund: Helping Vermont Students Pay for Postsecondary Education Since 1910

When Ian Barker graduated from high school in 2018, he set his sights on a two-year associate's degree in mechanical engineering from Vermont Technical College. "I thought I just wanted to be a guy in a machine shop running a lathe or mill the rest of my life," the 20-year-old Strafford resident says. "I was going to get the skills I needed to get a job and get outta there."
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

Vermont's Little Italy

The first Italian stonecutters in Vermont came in the 1880s and worked at the Vermont Marble Company in Rutland. These were skilled marble carvers from Carrara. Italians came to Barre mostly in the period from 1890 to 1910, whereby in 1910, about 14 percent of Barre's population was Italian. During the 1920s Burlington’s Urban Core (the area bordered by Battery, Pearl, St. Paul, and College streets) was home to Italian immigrants and their families whose markets and restaurants such as Izzo’s Market, Bernardini’s cafe and Bove’s, catering to the growing Italian population in Burlington.
Vermont StateVTDigger

Vermont’s care of the people

When will Vermont actually help those over 50? We all know Vermont’s governor wants a young Vermont and millions are doled out to the young with and without children to reach his mindset. Far too many of our people suffer from poverty — adults, the elderly living on poverty Social...
Orleans County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Health Department Data Shows Delta Variant In NEK, Across The State

The Vermont Health Department reported this week that the Delta variant has been confirmed in the Northeast Kingdom, a worrisome development for local health officials. According to the Health Department, the COVID-19 Delta variant has now been confirmed as the cause of at least 5 recent cases in Orleans County and 2 cases in Caledonia County. The latest data released Wednesday afternoon also shows the Delta variant has been confirmed in 8 Vermont counties (Chittenden 23, Washington 8, Windham 7, Orleans 5, Caledonia 2, Addison, Orange and Rutland each 1).
Vermont StateWCAX

Washouts in Southern Vermont

We're learning more about the impact worker shortages are having on the post office. Why some say new Vt. massage therapist law doesn’t go far enough. The 2019 voyeurism conviction of a Middlebury massage therapist is the catalyst for a statewide change. Crews work to repair flood-ravaged roads in southern...
Vermont StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Vermont

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
TravelCaledonian Record-News

Leading The Nation To The Safest COVID-19 State In U.S.

During the past year, residents of Vermont have gotten to know their state leaders better than ever before. Gov. Phil Scott throughout the pandemic emphasized that he trusted Vermonters would do the right thing, and gave credit to individuals across the state for doing just that when Vermont hit the 80 percent vaccinated mark.
Visual ArtTimes-Argus

Vermont Visual Arts

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com. AR Market: “Color Contours,” through Aug. 14, work by Alex Costantino and Clark Derbes, ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Main Street: Barre Art Splash, through Sept. 7,...
Vermont StatePosted by
Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

Vineyard in Vermont, Closes!

When you think of wineries, Vermont may not readily come to mind. But surprisingly there are many excellent vineyards in the Green Mountain State. One less will be opening next month as they have finally decided to close their doors for good and call it quits after twenty successful years in business.
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Thoughs On The Out Of Doors: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Course Provides Educators With Much To Enhance Their Teaching

Thoughs On The Out Of Doors: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Course Provides Educators With Much To Enhance Their Teaching. The educators were handling a variety of pelts of animals found in Vermont while Furbearer Biologist Kim Royer answered their questions. That hands-on approach and interaction with experts are what makes Wildlife Management and Environmental Education Techniques for Educators so unique. The course is taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife staff with credit awarded by Castleton University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy