Betty Jane Oelzen passed away on June 26, 2021 at the age of 90. Betty was born October 7, 1930 in Clayton, MO to Fred and Edith Piotraschke nee Elbring. Betty was co-owner and bookkeeper of Bertram Oil Company. She was a charter member of Faith UCC Wentzville which she was involved in being choir director, playing the organ, treasurer and served on the Consistory. Betty enjoyed crafting, working with puzzles and scrapbooking. She was a proud mother of 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.