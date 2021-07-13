Sheep Jumps When He Hears His Dog Bestie's Name | The Dodo Odd Couples

Meet two of the “Sweet as Pie” kittens from 4Paws, Rhubarb and Apple. Here’s what the 4Paws Rescue Team had to say about this duo:. Meet Rhubarb, one of our “Sweet as Pie” kittens! He is a friendly Siamese mix kitten. He was found under a dusty barn and he is learning the ropes of being an indoor kitty with his brother Apple, who he is bonded to and needs to be adopted with.