Atlanta United MF Mo Adams (quad) out 2-3 months

By Field Level Media
Clayton News Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta United said midfielder Mo Adams will be sidelined for two to three months with a quadriceps injury. The injury occurred during Atlanta's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC last Thursday, when Adams was subbed off after 23 minutes. "Can't put into words how gutted I am after working so...

