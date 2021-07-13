Cancel
Music

St. Vincent Announces ‘Down And Out Downtown’ Livestream Concert

By Will Schube
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent has announced Down And Out Downtown, the GRAMMY-award winning artist’s full length live streamed concert debut. The announcement comes on the heels of her recently announced European tour. Airing exclusively via the premium digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5 (depending on...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Sisk
Person
Michael Leonhart
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Sy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South America#European#Portlandia#Daddy S Home#Australia New Zealand#Loma Vista Recordings#Annie Jack#Kenya Hathaway#Uk Africa
