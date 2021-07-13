‘Sniffin’ Glue’: First Whiff Of Punk’s Ultimate Fanzine

Q: Can you give me the identities of the people on the cover of “Band on the Run”? I’ve always liked the cover. A: Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1974 album is widely considered to be one of McCartney’s finest releases as a solo artist. The nine people caught in a prison spotlight are Michael Parkinson, Kenny Lynch, Paul McCartney, James Coburn, Clement Freud, Linda McCartney, Christopher Lee, Wings guitarist Denny Laine and John Conteh. Now 86, Parkinson is a British journalist and is considered to be among the greatest British talk-show hosts. Lynch, who died in December 2019 at the age of 81, was a British actor and singer who had a few hits in the ’60s. In 1963, he was part of the Beatles’ first British tour and recorded the first cover version of a Lennon/McCartney song, “Misery.” Coburn was an American actor who enjoyed a 45-year career in movies and television. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for his performance in the movie “Affliction.” He died in 2002 at the age of 74. Freud was the grandson of Sigmund Freud and enjoyed a varied career as a chef, writer, Member of Parliament and star of the British radio show “Just a Minute.” He died in 2009 at the age of 84. Lee was a British actor who starred as Scaramanga in the James Bond movie “The Man with the Golden Gun,” Saraman in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Count Dooku in the “Star Wars” movies. He died in 2015 at the age of 93. Conteh, 70, is a former boxer from Liverpool who became the world light-heavyweight champion in the mid ’70s. He retired from boxing in 1980 with a record of 34 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. Laine, 76, remained with Wings until it disbanded in 1981. He was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2018 as a former member of the Moody Blues, of which he was a member from 1964-66. The photo that appears on the cover was taken in October 1973 at Osterley Park in London.