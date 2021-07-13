Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Sniffin’ Glue’: First Whiff Of Punk’s Ultimate Fanzine

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtually everyone who was anyone on London’s nascent punk scene caught one or both of Ramones’ two legendary shows in the English capitol during July 1976. However, gigging together in Sheffield, Sex Pistols and The Clash missed “Da Brudders’” first incendiary gig at The Roundhouse on America’s Bicentenary Day, July 4 , but both bands were out in force to catch their US brethren the following night at Dingwall’s, along with members of The Damned and future Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde. But someone who did attend The Roundhouse gig was a 19-year-old bank clerk from South London named Mark Perry. For him, witnessing Ramones’ set was tantamount to undergoing an epiphany. Inspired by the controversial “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue,” from the group’s self-titled debut album, Perry set about creating Britain’s first (and most influential) punk fanzine, Sniffin’ Glue (And Other Rock’n’Roll Habits), which he self-published for the first time, just nine days later on July 13.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Savage
Person
Danny Baker
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#Punk Band#Zine#First Whiff Of Punk#English#Q#Cbs#Alternative Tv#Nme#London Outrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch ‘Queen: Another One Bites The Dust – Top of the World’, The Latest In ‘The Greatest’ Series

Queen kicked off the 1980’s in style with what would become their biggest selling single ever in “Another One Bites The Dust”. Yet, in true Queen fashion, it was a song unlike any of their others, coming from an unlikely source, and representing another massive gamble. You can see how they pulled it off in the latest episode of the band’s ‘The Greatest’ series below.
Musictheface.com

Check out Emma-Jean Thackray’s jazz-not-jazz Face Mix

Emma-Jean Thackray, Leeds-born and London-based, is a songwriter, singer, trumpeter, DJ, producer, bandleader, remixer and leading light of the propulsive UK jazz scene. Having started playing cornet aged eight, she cut her musical teeth in Yorkshire brass bands, later studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, followed by a Masters at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.
MusicNashville Scene

After Nearly 50 Years, the Members of Squeeze Remain Pop Masters

Way back in the 1980s, the idea that large-scale pop could be intelligent animated a lot of New Wave music. In the United States during that era, a group as talented as The dB’s had trouble breaking through, despite their immense skill — or maybe it was because of that skill. The dB’s and other sophisticated pop bands made music that fell to one side of mass acceptance.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Who are the Rolling Stones members and where are they now?

THE Rolling Stones are reportedly working on an expanded reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You. Over the decades, and since its formation in 1962, the legendary rock band has been embodied by a series of talented musicians. Who are the Rolling Stones?. Former members of the Rolling Stones include...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Are You a Mod and Don’t Know It?

Cigarette smoke swirled around the windowless basement bar in London’s Soho district like yellow fog. A pianist pumped out complex chord progressions seemingly at random from a small corner stage. Beside him, a drummer swished brushes and a skinny youth thumped on a double bass. The audience of teenage and...
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

Rainbow Chaser: Patrick Campbell-Lyons On (The Original) Nirvana

When they met at the height of London’s Swinging 60s, Irishman Patrick Campbell-Lyons and Greek-born Alex Spyropoulos hit it off instantly and quickly decided that they wanted to make an album together. They needed a name for their band. The first suggestion, from a musician pal, was to call themselves Birth. Patrick Campbell-Lyons then proposed the name Karma, before Spyropoulos had a magical brainstorm.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Rory Gallagher’s Eponymous Solo Debut Celebrates 50 Years With New Box Set

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Rory Gallagher’s eponymous 1971 debut solo album, UMC is pleased to announce the 3 September 2021 release of a five-disc Deluxe Boxset of the album will include a brand-new mix of the original album, thirty previously unreleased outtakes and alternate takes, a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 nu metal bands that time forgot

Nu metal will never die. In fact, if an asteroid ploughed into Earth tomorrow, we’re sure a few copies of Infest, Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavoured Water and Korn’s self-titled would survive as the only proof humanity ever existed. The feverish response to Limp Bizkit’s recent announcement that they would be playing UK shows in 2022 (Manchester and London sold out in minutes) is proof that the nu metal resurgence is in rude health, but the path to baggy jorts immortality is littered with bands that didn’t quite make it. Here are 10 nu metal bands who aren’t, erm, still rollin’ in 2021.
Musicheraldcourier.com

On the Record: Who are all the people on the 'Band on the Run' cover?

Q: Can you give me the identities of the people on the cover of “Band on the Run”? I’ve always liked the cover. A: Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1974 album is widely considered to be one of McCartney’s finest releases as a solo artist. The nine people caught in a prison spotlight are Michael Parkinson, Kenny Lynch, Paul McCartney, James Coburn, Clement Freud, Linda McCartney, Christopher Lee, Wings guitarist Denny Laine and John Conteh. Now 86, Parkinson is a British journalist and is considered to be among the greatest British talk-show hosts. Lynch, who died in December 2019 at the age of 81, was a British actor and singer who had a few hits in the ’60s. In 1963, he was part of the Beatles’ first British tour and recorded the first cover version of a Lennon/McCartney song, “Misery.” Coburn was an American actor who enjoyed a 45-year career in movies and television. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for his performance in the movie “Affliction.” He died in 2002 at the age of 74. Freud was the grandson of Sigmund Freud and enjoyed a varied career as a chef, writer, Member of Parliament and star of the British radio show “Just a Minute.” He died in 2009 at the age of 84. Lee was a British actor who starred as Scaramanga in the James Bond movie “The Man with the Golden Gun,” Saraman in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Count Dooku in the “Star Wars” movies. He died in 2015 at the age of 93. Conteh, 70, is a former boxer from Liverpool who became the world light-heavyweight champion in the mid ’70s. He retired from boxing in 1980 with a record of 34 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. Laine, 76, remained with Wings until it disbanded in 1981. He was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2018 as a former member of the Moody Blues, of which he was a member from 1964-66. The photo that appears on the cover was taken in October 1973 at Osterley Park in London.
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Van Halen’s ‘So This Is Love?’ Stands Apart on ‘Fair Warning’

How in the world did “So This Is Love?” end up on Fair Warning?. Van Halen hunted out dark, seething and downright weird tones for their fourth album. Opener “Mean Streets” had Eddie Van Halen tapping with an unchained fury and David Lee Roth sneering, “At night I walk this stinkin' street past the crazies on my block.” The following track, “Dirty Movies,” mixed sleaze, smut and a grinding guitar. Most of the rest sat uncomfortably among aggression (“Sinner’s Swing!”), fever dreams (“Push Comes to Shove”) and angular, ugly prog (“Saturday Afternoon in the Park”).
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy