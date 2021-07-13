Enjoy Dive In Movie Night at Surprise Aquatic Center

The City of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce a second Dive In Movie as part of our summer special events series!

Join us for the family-friendly, “Raya & The Last Dragon,” presented by Dental Depot, at the Surprise Aquatic Center located at 15831 N. Bullard Ave. on Saturday, August 7.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie begins at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Surprise residents and $8 for non-residents. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Seating is limited, so feel free to bring your own chairs.

For tickets and event information, please visit the Surprise Special Events Catalog, or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 623.222.2000 or the Surprise Aquatic Center at 623.222.2500.