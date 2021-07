Netflix has released a new trailer for The Chair, the streamer's upcoming comedy drama series starring Sandra Oh. The show follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at a prestigious university in the wake of a controversy caused by another member of staff. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. "I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb," she says in the new trailer. "Because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes."