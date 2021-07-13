Monarch Rooftop reopens in Midtown
Monarch Rooftop, with stunning views of the Empire State Building, is open again. Perched 18 stories atop Midtown, Monarch boasts two bars with more than 5,000 square feet of interior and exterior space. Visitors can enjoy specialty cocktails like The Glow Up (Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom, Passion Fruit, Vanilla, Lemon, Topped with Prosecco) or the Let's Get Lit Mojito (Citrus Rum, Muddled Lime, Mint, Soda Water). Small plates include Tiger Shrimp Dumplings, Boneless Buffalo Wings, Tuna Tartare Mini Tacos and more. For additional information visit, www.monarchrooftop.com.cititour.com
Comments / 0