Monarch Rooftop reopens in Midtown

If you haven’t yet checked out Midtown Bakery, put that on your weekend to-do list. Located at the corner of J and 23rd streets in—where else?—midtown, this tiny boutique bakery is killing the dessert game with enticing small-batch cookies, cakes, pies and pastries, all made by owner Angela Harris herself. Harris and her husband, Thomas, opened the shop just a few months ago and have already made their mark in a neighborhood that isn’t exactly lacking in the sweets department. (Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie, Babes Ice Cream & Donuts, Rick’s Dessert Diner and Icing on the Cupcake are all within a two-block radius.) Despite a surfeit of competition, Midtown Bakery often sells out within a few hours of opening. Hot items include the sweet-savory corn muffin, made with jalapeños, bacon and cheddar; the French puff, an airy muffin rolled in cinnamon-nutmeg sugar; and the Amish loaf, a tender coffeecake with a crunchy sugar top. Whole cakes, such as banana caramel cake, chocolate layer cake and Ding Dong cake, are also available. Midtown Bakery is open weekends only, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 2301 J St. (entrance on 23rd Street); (916) 345-4025; midtown-bakery.com.