Blue Plate Award: X Factor Pizzeria

By Alexis Del Cid
cw35.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - This week's Blue Plate Award is for all you New York style pizza lovers--- who want to enjoy the delicacy here in South Texas!. Alexis Del Cid shows us the local pizza joint that just scored a perfect 100 on its health inspection. This week's Blue Plate...

#Blue Cheese#X Factor#Pizza Delivery#Pizzeria#San Antonio#Food Drink#Blue Plate Award#Italian
