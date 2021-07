(The Center Square) – The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission will pick six companies to start producing the plant for medical uses in the state. Nearly 70 companies applied for licenses to grow marijuana and convert it to oil to treat various illnesses. Once the commission approves them, the companies could be looking at paying up to $200,000 in licensing fees to the state. They will have one year to get product to thousands of Georgians who have been waiting for more than five years.