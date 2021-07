“Pay for Play” is a column by Wyatt Allsup about the role of money in the world of sports. At the end of a postseason in which a record nine NBA All-Stars have missed playoff games, it looks like the team who will hoist the trophy will be the one which has remained the healthiest. The NBA’s primary objective is to make money, but the league’s rush to play as many games as possible has jeopardized the health of its athletes and damaged the product on our TV screens.