OnePlus clarifies stand on throttling CPU performance accusation

OnePlus has yet another sale going on. This time, it's slicing prices on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And they aren't just piddly little discounts, either. The OnePlus 9 is a terrific option as it packs a ton of tech for what's supposed to be a "base package." It's got the Snapdragon 888 chipset, extremely fast 65W charging capabilities, extremely convenient 15W wireless charging, two high-resolution rear camera sensors, and a very usable UI on top of Android. The OnePlus 9 Pro steps it up with a extra-dynamic display and boosts wireless charging to a ridiculous 50W. They're both great devices on their own merits, though their creators can get a little touchy about letting those merits shine...