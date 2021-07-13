Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus clarifies stand on throttling CPU performance accusation

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus smartphones have always been above par when it comes to performance. Of late the company, primarily its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets, has been brought under a controversy that undermines this very fact about the Chinese OEM. The phones in question are accused of throttling CPU performance in many popular apps. Now the company, through a post on OnePlus forum has detailed the reasons to limit the processor performance.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpu#Smartphone#Social Media Apps#Chinese#Oem#Google Chrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones showing some display problems

The Samsung Galaxy S20 can’t be considered old and obsolete yet but apparently, some units are showing display issues. There have been reports of flickering lines on the screen. They often show when playing games. Samsung has been asked about the problem and the instruction given wast to soft reset the smartphone. It should fix the issue but one Galaxy S20 phone owner said that the display turned white and green. The device would also overheat especially when turned on for a while.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

Is that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Secretly throttling is never okay

Last Tuesday, AnandTech caught OnePlus doing the previously unthinkable — throttling the performance of its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro. Seeing “inexplicable” slowdown, the publication discovered the phone was diverting a laundry list of popular apps away from its Snapdragon 888’s high-performance cores. The company’s excuse? It was all an attempt to save battery life.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus defends its app-throttling on the 9 Pro, Snapdragon 888 'overkill in certain scenarios'

Following the news that OnePlus was throttling the performance of 9-Series phones, the company has taken to its forum with a more detailed response, explaining in greater detail the logic behind its actions. In short, OnePlus claims that modern chipsets are "overkill," and there's no need to run at full power for simple tasks like scrolling on a webpage or social media. So, the company throttles performance to improve power consumption and heat dissipation under the argument that it extensively tests these changes for negative effects.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs detailed before launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be arriving soon. By soon we mean this July 22. The launch date has been confirmed already which means more details will surface. OnePlus is also expected to share information about the upcoming phone as teasers. The smartphone will certainly run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was recently introduced. The Nord 2 will be released in the US with a large 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus is also throttling prices on the 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus has yet another sale going on. This time, it's slicing prices on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And they aren't just piddly little discounts, either. The OnePlus 9 is a terrific option as it packs a ton of tech for what's supposed to be a "base package." It's got the Snapdragon 888 chipset, extremely fast 65W charging capabilities, extremely convenient 15W wireless charging, two high-resolution rear camera sensors, and a very usable UI on top of Android. The OnePlus 9 Pro steps it up with a extra-dynamic display and boosts wireless charging to a ridiculous 50W. They're both great devices on their own merits, though their creators can get a little touchy about letting those merits shine...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

OnePlus provides a further explanation for the OnePlus 9 CPU throttling controversy, won't please Qualcomm

OnePlus has found itself in a pickle of its own making. The company’s flagship handsets, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have both been delisted following an in depth analysis from Anandtech that showed the company was using app identifiers to throttle the performance of the Snapdragon 888 on certain commonly used apps. This resulted in Geekbench delisting the devices from its benchmark scores as the device was able to run benchmarks without performance limitation -- this is something Geekbench still considers manipulation.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 to come with slim bezels, corner punch-hole camera

In a few days, the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be unveiled. The new OnePlus smartphone has been a favorite subject here recently and we can’t wait to confirm all the things that have been mentioned. Just yesterday, the display specs were detailed. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC was also confirmed. Several image renders have also surfaced ahead of launch. A new render now shows us the display having slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. As promised, the phone will be unveiled in India on July 22. Other key markets will also follow.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Internet 15 Beta brings anti-tracking features, search widget

If you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

OnePlus hits back at flagship performance critics

Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of challenger handset brand OnePlus, defended the performance of its latest flagship range after claims the devices performed badly in third-party benchmark testing. In a brief post on social media, Lau said its handsets were optimised for performance rather than benchmarking scores, noting a formal...
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs, image renders leaked

A new Galaxy M series phone is anticipated to arrive. Samsung has new mid-range smartphones lined up apart from the Galaxy Z foldable phones that are expected to be unveiled next month. Just last week, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was made available in the UK after earlier reaching India. There is the Galaxy M52 5G also coming to Europe with Snapdragon 778G SoC. Of course, we also won’t forget the Samsung Galaxy M12 launching with a 6000mAh battery and a 90Hz display.
Businessmakeuseof.com

OnePlus Merges With OPPO: Is It the End of OnePlus?

OnePlus, the company that started with a motto of “Never Settle”, has developed a solid reputation as a maker of affordable yet powerful flagship devices. However, over the years, the company’s approach kept changing and shifting more towards the mainstream. And now, OnePlus could be undergoing the biggest change since...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM sighted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is almost ready. We’re expecting new details will be revealed everyday until the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Much has been said about the foldable smartphone. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the new Galaxy Buds 2. We’re assuming the foldable phones will run on Android 11 with One UI out of the box. Their prices will definitely be lower and the phones will be more durable than ever.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL listed in an Android developer form

Every new Pixel phone matter. We don’t really care how many units Google is selling each year. We just want to know the new Pixel devices because they tell us what new and exciting things to expect from the latest Android OS version. The Pixel 6 series has been confirmed already. It won’t be delayed but there will be some changes. Instead of calling the bigger variant Pixel 6 XL, we have been saying it will be called as the Pixel 6 Pro.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

OnePlus needs to rebuild trust after shady app throttling tactics betrayed its community

OnePlus has been under fire lately over its decision to quietly implement app optimization in its latest flagship smartphones. However, while the act itself has been seen as problematic by some, experts are saying that throttling apps wasn't the biggest problem. The main issue is that the company was not upfront about its decision to throttle app performance on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Verizon Call Filter adds Neighborhood Filter feature

Even in the age of the Internet, there are still spam calls one can receive on his smartphone. There have been different measures on how to avoid spam or fraud especially in the US. Verizon has the Call Filter. It was first introduced in 2019 but only for for eligible customers. Fast forward to almost two years later, Verizon is finally taking on further neighborhood spoofing scams with Call Fitter. This feature lets subscribers and customers to silence calls that are used to scam people.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB RAM, 128GB model will no longer be sold in the US

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest ultimate variant from the Chinese OEM that never settles. At the moment, it currently sells in the United States but only the 256GB model. There is the 128GB base model but looks like it will no longer be released in the country despite what was earlier promised. The 8GB RAM with 128GB version will not be available as plans have changed. We’re not surprised this is happening because there are certain supply constraints that can’t be avoided. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version has been prioritized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy