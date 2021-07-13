OnePlus clarifies stand on throttling CPU performance accusation
OnePlus smartphones have always been above par when it comes to performance. Of late the company, primarily its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets, has been brought under a controversy that undermines this very fact about the Chinese OEM. The phones in question are accused of throttling CPU performance in many popular apps. Now the company, through a post on OnePlus forum has detailed the reasons to limit the processor performance.androidcommunity.com
