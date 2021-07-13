Wedding photography business refocuses on elopements during, after pandemic

A lot of planning goes into weddings, but couples who intended to tie the knot in 2020 likely didn’t plan for a global pandemic. When plans shifted drastically for many last year, wedding photographers and Thompson’s Station residents Dak and Angie Alley shifted with them. They moved from a more traditional wedding photography and videography business model to working elopements only — or microweddings, minimonies, whatever a couple decides to call it.