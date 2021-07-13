Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Medicare Mulls Coverage for Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

MedicineNet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare launched a formal process on Monday that will determine whether the agency will cover Aduhelm, the newly approved Alzheimer's drug whose high price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread controversy. Medicare's announcement came the same day that leaders of two House committees that are investigating Aduhelm's approval asked...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Frank Pallone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#House#The Associated Press#Medicaid Services#Ap#Associated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Santa Ana, CAStreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth seeks more clarity on Biogen's $56,000 Alzheimer's drug coverage

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said it needed more time to determine its coverage policy for Biogen's recently approved $56,000 Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm that is expected to raise costs for the U.S. government Medicare program. The government's Medicare program and private health insurers such as UnitedHealth, which sell Medicare...
Health95.5 FM WIFC

Column-New Alzheimer’s drug clouds outlook for Medicare premiums next year

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The decision by U.S. drug regulators last month to approve a controversial treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could fuel an unusually large increase in Medicare premiums next year, but the outlook is clouded by a number of factors that will play out later this year. Biogen Inc’s drug...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Roche Is Discussing Alzheimer’s Drug With FDA Following Regulator’s Controversial Approval Of Biogen’s Aduhelm, CEO Says

Swiss pharma giant Roche is discussing its potential Alzheimer’s treatment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CEO Severin Schwan said Thursday, the latest pharmaceutical company to court the regulator following its controversial fast-track approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm. Key Facts. Schwan told reporters Thursday that the company was engaged in...
Medical & Biotechkfgo.com

Anthem still determining coverage policy for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it was closely watching for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and all available clinical evidence on Biogen Inc’s Aduhelm to determine its coverage policy on the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug. “As new information becomes available, we’re going to continue to...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: E15 Rule Overturned

**Ruling in favor of American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit overturned part of a 2019 rule permitting the year-round sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew says he’s "deeply disappointed" and "restricting the sale of...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy