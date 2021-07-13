Cancel
Cornwallville, NY

Gene Every

Cover picture for the articleGene Every of Cornwallville, NY, passed away at home on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Gene was born on August 16, 1943, the son of the late Victor Every and Madeline (Smith) Every. He grew up in Prattsville, NY, and graduated from Gilboa Conesville Central School in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1961-1966 where he received training in aviation electronics. Gene was proud of his military service and was a lifelong member of VFW Post 6292 in Stamford, NY, and the Virgil E. Deyo American Legion Post 1327 in Prattsville, NY.

