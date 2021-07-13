Maria-Luisa Gavillan (Baxter) - 1941 - 2021 Chatham, NY

Maria-Luisa Gavillan ( Ms. B) a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2021. A longtime resident of Chatham, NY, Maria was born in Puerto Rico. Maria owned and operated the Chatham Answering Service serving local businesses for over 35 years. Maria was also known for opening her doors to anyone in need. She is survived by her Brother Norman Tapia (Mayra Tapia), Daughter Catalina Sawyer, Son Mark Baxter, Granddaughter Celina Brandley (Chris Jennings), and Great Granddaughter Savanna and Adryanna Jennings as well as several Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Maria is predeceased by her Mother Carmen Gavillan, Sister Ramona Matos and Son Anthony (Doots) Baxter.