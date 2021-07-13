Cancel
Franklin, TN

Breakfast with the Mayors to feature in-person mayoral summit

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Tomorrow will return to in-person meetings with its July 27 Breakfast with the Mayors event, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will welcome Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Fairview Mayor Debby Rainey and Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier for a mayoral summit. Each mayor will offer insight into how their community is rebounding in 2021 and give a brief update on projects and other aspects of government.

