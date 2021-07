As Catholics and people of faith, who are we if not our relationship with God? It’s a complex, personal and sacred truth unique to each of us. For my friend and colleague, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, that core truth was attacked earlier this month when he was refused Holy Communion during a small Mass in the Mesilla Valley, where we call home. Since speaking with Joseph, I’m still feeling the sting of what happened in deeply personal ways. Yet his concerns — and mine — have quickly shifted to the dangerous message this punitive decision sends to everyday New Mexicans and those across our nation.