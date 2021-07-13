Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Car Technician

am-online.com
 14 days ago

Veritas Careers are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Technician to join their busy Premium dealership in the Wakefield area. You will have experience of working a franchise-dealership workshop and have a NVQ level 3 or equivalent and have held a Master Tech or equivalent qualification. Experience of hybrid and full electric vehicles is a must for this business and brand. Training and development are a deep part of the company ethos and a detailed career development plan will be in place for the right candidate from the very beginning.

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Veritas Careers#Nvq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Related
Jobscbtnews.com

Three ways to improve auto technician satisfaction

Are auto technicians happy with their jobs? Not for the most part. A recent survey shows that automotive service technicians rate their average career happiness at three out of five stars, leaving them in the bottom 31% of all careers. Let’s face it – the life of an auto technician is anything but glamorous. Long […]
Carsam-online.com

Used Car Sales Executive

Veritas Careers are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Used Car Sales Executive to join their busy dealership in Cheshire. They are offering a highly competitive salary plus commission and a host of other benefits including use of a company vehicle. Requirements & Qualifications.
Retailam-online.com

Service Advisor

Chequers Cars are currently seeking a Friendly, welcoming and vibrant Service advisor to join our close knit team at our site in Chobham, Surrey. The site itself boasts space for up to 100 retail vehicles, with additional parking for workshop cars. We have maintained the 'village garage' aspect that our loyal customers have come to know and trust.
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Help Wanted: Lenoir County Government IT Technician II

SALARY RANGE: $36,222 - $53,772. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Performs technical work and consulting to users in the coordination and design of applications, networks, hardware systems; also performs special functions in data base coordination. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:. • Considerable knowledge of current data processing technology in hardware, software, and various...
Health Servicesphennd.org

Maintenance I Technician, People’s Emergency Center

The Maintenance I Technician is responsible for maintaining the physical condition and appearance of People’s Emergency Center (PEC) sites. Assist in the organization, coordination and management of the overall maintenance programs including all aspects of property appearance and maintenance. Must provide timely housekeeping services, along with the cost-effective inventory control of all supplies.
Jobsam-online.com

Cosmetic Repairer

Our client, now seeks an experienced Cosmetic Repairer to join their team in the Bury area. Applicants MUST have current experience in Smart Repair / Cosmetic Repair, either within the Bodyshop of a franchised motor dealership or an accident repair centre. As a Cosmetic Repairer, you'll make sure that every...
Home & Gardendiginomica.com

4 steps to perfect your technician upsell strategy

A couple of years back, I invested in a new air conditioning unit from 'Acme Air Conditioning'. 'Jimmy', my trusted technician from Acme, has been coming out to do the annual maintenance on the unit since it was installed. After the last check, Jimmy tells me the air conditioner is running perfectly but suggests I invest in an expensive upgrade to help ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the unit. Continuing his upsell pitch, he even goes so far as to give me a quote for replacing the unit with a new and improved model in case I prefer that option to purchasing the suggested upgrade.
Retailam-online.com

Sales Executive / Customer Consultant

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a successful and motivated Sales Executive / Customer Consultant with experience of working either within car sales or any other related industry to work in our vibrant dealership. Role Info:. Automotive Sales Executive / Customer Consultants – Calling Sales, Retail, Hospitality. York. £35,000 OTE...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Charleston Water System has openings for engineers and technicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to work with a utility. Charleston Water System (CWS) is hiring for several positions. According to its website, CWS describes itself as a “public water and wastewater utility serving the greater Charleston area. Our water and wastewater services protect public health and the environment, provide fire protection, and support our economy.”
Businessmountpleasantmagazine.com

AirMax Technician Brent Dawson is Saving the World, One HVAC Unit at a Time

Brent Dawson may not wear a cape to work, but when he’s able to fix a client’s HVAC woes on a hot summer day, he feels like a superhero. That’s one reason he loves working for Mount Pleasant heating and cooling company AirMax – they allow him to make a difference in people’s everyday lives.
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Blue-collar Wisconsin: Automotive Technicians

Rhinelander - The struggle to find qualified candidates for high skill labor jobs continues and many local auto shop owners are witnessing the issue head on. Newswatch 12 spoke to a few auto shops about the continued shortage of blue collar jobs in Wisconsin. Owner of Northwoods Auto Techs Paul...
Jobsam-online.com

Business / F&I Manager

Are you a skilled automotive Sales or Finance Specialist looking to take their first step into Business Management? Would you like the opportunity to work for a fabulous, market-leading, luxury brand with a fantastic heritage?. Due to a departmental restructure and business growth, we are supporting a Truro based main...
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

MCCC offering Sterile Processing Technician program

Monroe County Community College is offering the 12-week Sterile Processing Technician program in August. The program is a noncredit, medical career training track that awards continuing education units upon completion. The Sterile Processing Technician course will be taught in-person on campus, with clinical hours at facilities located in southeast Michigan...
EngineeringThe Oakland Press

Robotics technician program provides career avenue into automation

Hunter Main was hooked immediately on robotics. The 25-year-old from Lake Orion was taking classes at Oakland Community College, unsure about his future. When told of the school’s robotics program, he signed up, tested and was one of 15 students accepted in January 2018. Each program group, he said, includes...
Jobsruralradio.com

Horizon Ag – Full Time Service Technician

We are seeking a full-time Service Technician to join our team. As a Service Technician you will maintain and repair center pivots, as well as install and repair of underground pipe and wire. In the off season we also specialize in the installation and repair of grain handling equipment. Wages are negotiable and based on experience.
Businessam-online.com

GForces and Autofutura merger forms Automotive Transformation Group

GForces and Autofutura have promised to join the dots of automotive e-commerce as Automotive Transformation Group following the UK tech businesses' merger back in April. Chief executive Christian Erlandson and chief revenue officer Tim Smith spoke to AM ahead of the official launch of the new business which claims to be facilitating a shift to automotive e-commerce which could generate an additional £2.2 billion profit for automotive retail each year.
Carsam-online.com

Parts Supervisor

Established in 2012, Cartime is one of the UK’s fastest growing used car dealerships, which has recently been announced as the UK Car Supermarket of the Year for the second year running and has plans to rank in the top five independent dealerships in the country. We specialise in providing...
Miami-dade County, FLmdcthereporter.com

MDC Launches Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Program

Miami Dade College partnered with Bean Automotive Group will launch a one-year paid Automotive Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program on July 13. The year-long program combines classroom instruction and hands-on training at Bean Automotive Group’s West Kendall location. It includes 15 students who are eligible for health insurance, free tuition, books, technical equipment and covered travel expenses.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

WCCC adds pharmaceutical technician program for Fall 2021

There’s a need for more pharmacy technicians in the Grand Valley and Western Colorado Community College is looking to meet that. WCCC announced on Monday the addition of a Pharmacy Technician program for the upcoming fall semester, beginning Aug. 23. The program aims to cover all the bases of the job and get students ready for the field. Students can either pursue a nine-month certificate or a two year associate degree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy