Car Technician

A couple of years back, I invested in a new air conditioning unit from 'Acme Air Conditioning'. 'Jimmy', my trusted technician from Acme, has been coming out to do the annual maintenance on the unit since it was installed. After the last check, Jimmy tells me the air conditioner is running perfectly but suggests I invest in an expensive upgrade to help ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the unit. Continuing his upsell pitch, he even goes so far as to give me a quote for replacing the unit with a new and improved model in case I prefer that option to purchasing the suggested upgrade.