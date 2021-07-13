Car Technician
Veritas Careers are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Technician to join their busy Premium dealership in the Wakefield area. You will have experience of working a franchise-dealership workshop and have a NVQ level 3 or equivalent and have held a Master Tech or equivalent qualification. Experience of hybrid and full electric vehicles is a must for this business and brand. Training and development are a deep part of the company ethos and a detailed career development plan will be in place for the right candidate from the very beginning.www.am-online.com
Comments / 0