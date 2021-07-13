Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Used Car Sales Executive

am-online.com
 14 days ago

Veritas Careers are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Used Car Sales Executive to join their busy dealership in Cheshire. They are offering a highly competitive salary plus commission and a host of other benefits including use of a company vehicle. Requirements & Qualifications.

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Veritas Careers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Jobsam-online.com

Car Technician

Veritas Careers are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Technician to join their busy Premium dealership in the Wakefield area. You will have experience of working a franchise-dealership workshop and have a NVQ level 3 or equivalent and have held a Master Tech or equivalent qualification. Experience of hybrid and full electric vehicles is a must for this business and brand. Training and development are a deep part of the company ethos and a detailed career development plan will be in place for the right candidate from the very beginning.
BusinessArkansas Business

Car-Mart Executives See Compensation Drop

The total 2021 compensation for Jeff Williams, CEO of America's Car-Mart Inc. of Rogers, declined to nearly $800,000 from more than $4.9 million in 2020, according to a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Williams' base salary was $750,000 in 2021, an increase from $572,894...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

12 Useful Apps For Busy Public Relations Executives

If there is one constant in the world of public relations executives, it’s that they are always busy. In addition to countless other responsibilities, they must maintain strong connections with their clients, understand their companies inside and out and stay on top of trends in their industry. Thankfully, there are...
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

We are recruiting for an Established Dealer Group who have a requirement for a Skilled and Experienced Service Advisor to join their busy prestige dealership in West Yorkshire. The role involves booking in vehicles which are due in for a service/ maintenance on their vehicles, organising the paperwork, and coordinating...
Iowa Statewho13.com

Leased and used cars gaining value in Iowa amid shortage of sale inventory

URBANDALE, Iowa– Car sales have continued their furious pace – with limited inventory being snatched up by hungry buyers. According to the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, car sales have surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 17%. However, due to various manufacturing shortages, dealers are only getting up to 70% of the new vehicles they normally receive.
Buying Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Study: Car subscriptions are increasing, but are not displacing sales

It sounds convenient: One installment includes almost all the costs for the car. So not only the usual loss of value, but also taxes and insurance are factored into the monthly payments. In addition, the subscriber only binds for a very short time. Of course, this convenience has its price:...
Buying CarsKOMO News

Used car prices continue to soar

The demand for used cars remains strong, which continues to push up prices to new record highs. According to recent data from Edmunds, the average transaction price for used vehicles climbed to $25,410 in the second quarter of this year, up from $22,977 in the first quarter. While used car...
Buying Carsabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Used Cars

(WHTM) — The crazy car market is getting crazier again with some used vehicles costing more than new ones. Savvy shoppers have always purchased used cars and trucks instead of new ones to save thousands of dollars. But, in this crazy year, some used cars now cost more than a new version.
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Custom Essence Names Dan Grewe as Executive VP of Sales

Custom Essence, Inc., a custom fragrance manufacturer based in Somerset, New Jersey, has announced the appointment of Dan Grewe as executive vice president of sales. Grewe comes to Custom Essence, Inc. after a career in senior management and sales at Ungerer, Symrise and Belmay. He most recently served as co-president of Ungerer.
Retailnny360.com

Used-car frenzy makes for record prices, ‘cutthroat’ sales floor

James Forcinito is itching to replace his 16-year-old Hyundai with almost 200,000 miles on it. The school psychologist browsed at new car dealers, but found few models on the lot and steep prices. So he turned to the all-caps come-ons and flapping flags at the used-car lots lining Northern Boulevard in Queens, New York — but he suffered another round of sticker shock there.
Economyam-online.com

Group Buyer

Warrington/Manchester and Surrounding Areas based Vehicle Buyer required; home and road-based covering a 100 mile radius. New opportunity not to be missed! Due to continued growth, The UK’s longest-established Independent car buying company is looking for enthusiastic, experienced, passionate, and hardworking individuals to join the team. In return, they offer their Vehicle Buyers a basic salary of £24,000 per annum plus bonus (£50k+ / annum, uncapped)
Businessam-online.com

Mike Jones joins Wayroo as a non-executive advisor to the board

Automotive software company Wayroo has welcomed ex-ASE chairman Mike Jones to its board, as a non-executive advisor. The business specialises in digitisation and automation and is expanding its team to help support the opportunity for dealerships to operate a more "cost effective and profitable model". Jones said: “It is vital...
Retailam-online.com

Drivvn to help drivers make the switch to EVs

Drivvn has designed comparator tools that provides a total life view of owning an electric vehicle (EV). The automotive ecommerce business said the tools can help users decide on the best vehicle to meet their needs by comparing plug-in and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Users can compare factors from...
Income TaxPosted by
The Week

The used-car buying frenzy

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "The used-car lot, ordinarily a haven of haggling and wheeling and dealing, is now a hotbed for wallet-busting transactions," said Keith Naughton at Bloomberg. The average cost of a used car hit a record $26,457 last month, "up almost 30 percent from the beginning of last year." But the pace of buying has showed no signs of slowing "as consumers adapt to lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic," which include more working from home and less use of public transportation. Some dealers are so short on supply, they have "resorted to bombarding customers with pleas to part with their existing vehicles, offering generous trade-in prices." Even clunkers are commanding a market: "Used vehicles with 100,000 to 109,999 miles on the odometer fetched an average of $16,489 in June."
Public Healtham-online.com

Have dealers and funding providers cleared COVID-hit car buyers' finance hurdles?

Motor finance companies and car dealers have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being forced to shut in March 2020 under Government rules, they were required by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer payment deferrals to customers in financial distress because of the crisis, thereby extending motor finance terms by up to three months, albeit the customers had to pay larger monthly instalments when the period ended.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Used car prices skyrocket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re buying a used car, NBC News says you may pay 30 percent more now than you would have paid this time last year. Car dealers say it’s all a matter of supply and demand, as there are fewer vehicles on the market, and they’re getting pricier by the day. The shortage sparked when many factories slowed production during the pandemic. The auto industry also faces a shortage of the tiny computer chips that control parts of your car, ranging from the engine to the airbags … as demand for small electronics like phones and laptops skyrocketed during the pandemic lockdown.
BusinessTimes Union

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with the Addition of 3 Tech Sales Executives

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Businessam-online.com

LR Motors under new ownership

Specialist Land Rover Defender dealership LR Motors has a new owner. Ross Munro was part of the team that established the North Yorkshire based business in November 2015 and has been running operations ever since. Munro has completed the purchase of the company from Twisted Automotive founder Charles Fawcett –...
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: VW Passat R36

If you want a practical and comfortable family transporter that can also entertain, we nominate this 296bhp under-the-radar version of the Passat. The Passat R36 is a lesser-spotted beast in the UK. It never took off in the way Volkswagen hoped, despite performance estates like it being few and far between and examples that maintained a degree of on-road anonymity rarer still. But that rarity counts firmly in its favour today, and its appeal is bolstered by scintillating performance, alluring looks and genuine all-round usability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy