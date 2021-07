California is announcing a new deal to expand broadband access across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom revealed details of the new budget bill yesterday. The legislation calls for hiring a third-party company to build and maintain the so-called “middle-mile network.” It consists of high-capacity fiber lines that carry large amounts of data at higher speeds, and over longer distances, between local networks. Under the bill, California would spend more than $3 billion to target that middle-mile and build the broadband lines.