Gresham, OR

Amazing artists fill festival lineup

By Christopher Keizur
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Gresham Arts Festival to return Saturday, July 17, with more than 100 vendors

After a year away, the 19th annual Gresham Arts Festival is set to bring the amazing talents of people from across the Pacific Northwest into East Multnomah County for a day filled with fun for all ages.

The Arts Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St. There will be more than 100 artists, a kids corner, local cuisine, treats and beverages. In nearby downtown there will be the Gresham Farmers Market, outdoor dining, live music, and shopping.

The roster of artists attending the festival include a diverse mix of mediums and talents. Confirmed to attend this weekend are:

- 2D Mixed Media — Art on 42nd Street, UpCloseArt, Paperwings Studios, She Who Doodles, Artwurks by Mercedes, McMillian Gallery LLC, McDonalds Studios, Graphik Dimensions NW, LLC, Henna by Carmen

- 3D Mixed Media — Snickerdoodle Creations, One Little Blackbird, Macabre Macramé, TorchWood by Tony, Beaver Meadow Arts, Caribou Arts, Wood*Rust*Whimsy, Gresham High School Artists, Art by Vicki, The Abstracted Mind, Garden Art by Beth

- Ceramics/Pottery — The Clayhouse Potters, Epoch Ceramics, Pottery by Marjorie, Craig Fent Pottery, DeeDee & Shark, Moullet Pottery

- Cottage Crafts — Lea McWhorter Sophisticated Beads, Ilona's Bead Werk, Marie's Custom Quilting, Knotty Women Studio, Grandma Susie Rocks, Distracted Squirrel Studio, Jo Lupton Jewelry, Feisty Wren Soap Studio, Herb's Daughter Custom Soaps, The Twisted Gem, Sassy Ceramics, Natalie Native Art

- Fiber, decorative and wearable — Vozee Custom Leather & Dye, Calou Shop, Wild Blackberry Moccs, Cedar Dell Designs, Baskets by Nancy, Chasin' Tail Dog Designs, City Lead Studios, The Crafty Cosplayer, Quilted Treasures, Erin MacLeod Designs, Designs by Jan Lough

- Glass — Wildflower Fusing, Coral Bells Designs, LiveLaughLoveArt, Joe Bennett Glass Designs, Art Thou Juliet, CRLynch, Kristen Koehler Studio

- Jewelry — Yuko K Designs, Burbeck's Jewelry, SunShadowDesign, Jewelry by Stephanie, Glitter and Clay Creations, Girl in the Pearl, Tundra Jewelry Designs, reUNIQUE Designs by Jennii, Sandy River Jewelry, Forestlily Designs, Wild by Design, Jewelry from Nature, Gemini Jewelry & Lapidary

- Metalwork — Langeliers Studio, CCR Custom Metals, LLC, DIY Steel, Metal Art by Stu, The Rustic Garden, Metalwood Salvage

- Painting — Katie Flack Painted Rocks, A Little Different, Bonnie White, Andrei Engelman, Kyle Morgan Art, Terri's Ocean, Ron Sheldon – Copper Impressions, KLK Fine Art Studio, Jennifer Jane Art, Marigold Mural Studios, Fallen Apple Arts, Sara Moody, Melissa Gannon, Chuck E. Bloom – Artist, Joan McGinnis Art, Art of Lisa Sofia, Martina Conn, Art by Jenetta Deppa

- Photography — Nancy J Smith Photography, Flowers are Outside Photography, Janet Talbott, Randy Blevins Photography, East Wind Creations

- Sculpture — Steelhead Metalworks, Blaze Metal Design, Golden Resurrections, Garden Whimsies by Jackie, Davis Brothers Metal Art

- Wood — Creative Wood & Steel, Cascade Woodturners Association, Display in Style/ Engraving in Style, Handcrafted Home Décor by Shelley, Heidi & Allison

If you go:

What: 19th annual Gresham Arts Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17

Where: Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St.

What: More than 100 regional artists bringing their works in a variety of mediums; food, live music; kids activities

More info: visit greshamoregon.gov

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

