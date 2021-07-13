Cancel
Fairview, OR

Fairview food carts eye end-of-year opening

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Location will bring together 16 diverse carts, place to gather, future farmers market

A groundbreaking has been officially set for a new food cart pod in Fairview that will bring more visitors into the community while promoting a place for residents to gather for fun and good food along a busy thoroughfare.

The Fairview Food Plaza will be built at the southeast corner of Halsey Street and Northeast 223rd Avenue. The plan is for 16 food carts, an enclosed eating hall with bar and bathrooms, a play area and central plaza, free Wi-Fi and onsite parking. There will also be entrances along both roadways.

"I want to bring a variety of cuisine to Fairview," said restauranteur Justin Hwang, who is operating the location. "This community needs a place like this to come together."

Construction was delayed on the project, but now the plan is to break ground Thursday, July 22. If things remain on track, the Fairview Food Plaza should open in late December or early January.

"It's not only about the food carts, but will also be a community center," Hwang said.

The hope is for the food cart pod to host a summer farmers market, community events, live music and more.

"The project is intended to have a variety of different food cart options and many different cultural events that showcase the diverse makeup of our community," Hwang said. "It will be a safe and welcoming space for everyone in East County."

So far, food carts already signed on will be offering American breakfast, Thai, Mexican, and Korean. Applications are open through July at fairviewfoodplaza.com/

The Fairview Food Plaza is being constructed under the "Main Streets on Halsey" effort, which is to create a walkable main drag through Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale. The project is working to pave the way for more places to eat, shop and gather with the whole family.

In October 2020, Fairview City Council voted to sign a 10-year lease on the land, earmarking roughly $3 million to develop the site through the urban renewal program. P&C Construction will design and build the site.

