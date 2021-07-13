Cancel
Gresham, OR

East County News Briefs - Barnyard Concert returns

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Troutdale Historical Society show returns Aug. 6; Gresham blood drive set for next month

Barnyard Concert is back

The Troutdale Historical Society is celebrating a "return to normal" with a concert on the lawn at the barn, from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 732 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

The headlining band is Yuma de Cuba, a mix of Cuban and American musicians performing original Cuban music. The band is based in Portland, and incorporate the rhythm and energy of a full salsa band.

The concert is free and family friendly. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners while enjoying the music.

The Barnyard concerts began in 2016 as an idea of then board member Diane Castillo-White. This year's performance is sponsored by Marilee Thompson, Bill Phillips, Alison & Rip Caswell, Troutdale Art Center, Ristorante Di Pompello, Stark Street Espresso, Sugarpine Drive-In, and Good Coffee.

Gresham blood drive set for next month

A group of Gresham surgeons are teaming up to collect life-saving blood during a crucial drive next month.

Oral surgeons with Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons are coming alongside the American Red Cross to rally the Gresham community for a local donation event.

Beacon Oral's blood drive will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 24850 S.E. Stark St., Suite 100. Appointments are required, and can be made by visiting beaconoms.com/blooddrive

Donors must be at least 16 years old, and anyone under 18 must bring a signed parental consent form. Donors should feel healthy the day of their appointment, and are encouraged to eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of water, and bring a valid ID.

Traffic change alert

A new traffic signal has been installed in Gresham.

The light is at the intersection of Southeast 190th Drive and Southwest Giese/Butler Road. To alert drivers, an electronic reader board has been installed nearby to warn of the change.

