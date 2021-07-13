Youth empowerment course isn’t political, Verona Area superintendent says
A new “Youth Empowerment” course offering at the middle school level is not meant to be political, Verona Area School District administrators are assuring parents. Several parents spoke about their concerns over the course during the public comment period of the Tuesday, July 12, Verona Area Board of Education meeting. Speakers said there was a lack of information about it and wondered if it was a way to exercise social justice activism.www.unifiednewsgroup.com
