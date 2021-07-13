Gianforte pulls out of U.S. Climate Alliance

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/13/21. Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on July 9 that he is withdrawing Montana from the U.S. Climate Alliance. The alliance is made up of about two dozen, mostly Western, states and is a nonpartisan group that works toward achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Former Gov. Steve Bullock joined Montana to the group in 2019. Gianforte’s spokesperson said in a statement that the governor believes that solving climate change is “unleashing American innovation,” but did not clarify what his climate goals are or what innovation looks like for the state. The announcement comes just over a week from when Gianforte formally announced a drought emergency for Montana. According to AP News, a representative of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said the Gianforte administration has not offered guidance yet on how to handle the climate solutions plan.