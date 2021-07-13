Isles of Scilly: Pontoon built to help Wally the walrus rest

The sun-fish seldom comes to Manchester; it inhabits warm seas and shuns northern waters as a rule. In warm summers it is occasionally met with, and has, at least once, been taken off Southport. Hearing that there was one, brought in by a Fleetwood trawler, in the Manchester market, we paid it a visit, and were told that it had been taken off the Welsh coast. The shape of this curious fish is round and deep, though laterally compressed; it suggests a flat fish which swims in the normal position. From the very small mouth of this example to the tip of its tail, if one can call its strangely scalloped end a tail, measured 4 feet 9 inches. Well towards the hinder end it has a high dorsal fin, and a ventral fin of the same size immediately below; from tip to tip of these was 5 feet 4 inches; it scaled, we were told, 4821b.