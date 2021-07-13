Cancel
Animals

Isles of Scilly: Pontoon built to help Wally the walrus rest

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA purpose-built pontoon has been made for a walrus visiting the Isles of Scilly in a bid to reduce damage he is causing and encourage him to leave. The animal, nicknamed Wally, has sunk or damaged a number of vessels since arriving in June. Experts said the platform in St...

