Fire complex grows in Lolo

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/13/21. The Lolo Creek Fire in Montana and the B.M. Hill and Shotgun fires in Idaho are now being referred to as the Granite Pass Complex and are burning near Lolo, Montana. The fire complex has grown to 900 acres as of July 12, but the three fires have not yet merged—though they’re all within a mile of each other. Evacuations have been ordered for people in the Lolo Hot Springs area and 45 firefighters, including one hotshot crew, are currently working to contain the fire. Containment is limited, incident commander, J.D. Bauman told NBC Montana, due to persistent dry weather and the difficult terrain of the area.