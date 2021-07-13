Russ Pope to Lead CCS Customs Program

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. A strong brand identity has the power to elevate and position a company in a way that can yield greater success. For small businesses, a strong brand identity is one of the key ways to stand out from competitors and differentiate yourself. But branding is more than just a logo and tagline. It's about how you tell your story to customers through all the different channels available to you. It's not always easy, but creating a strong brand identity for your small business can be one of the most important decisions you make, as it will shape how people see your company.