Russ Pope to Lead CCS Customs Program
Iconic skateboarding and streetwear brand and leading e-commerce retailer CCS announced that Russ Pope has joined as General Manager, Customs and Creative. CCS has been heavily investing in product customization technologies around skateboarding and streetwear. Pope will be driving the strategic and creative vision that gets these technologies into the hands of creators, CCS brand-partners and consumers so they can collaborate together in truly innovative ways.shop-eat-surf.com
