NORTH BANGOR – Ralph J. Perry, 75, passed away unexpectedly at the family camp in St. Regis Falls on Saturday (July 10, 2021). A time of visitation will be held Thursday (July 15th) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Flint Funeral Home Moira. A funeral procession led by the Bangor Vol. Fire and EMS and other local departments will lead Ralph and his family to St. Augustine’s Church for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial honoring Ralph’s life. The Rev. Raymond Moreau will be presiding. Internment will commence in the parish cemetery.