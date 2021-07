The opening act has cleared the stage, and it's time for the main event!. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, one day after Pete Alonso repeated (or re-Pete'd) as champion of the Home Run Derby. The American League comes into the game with a 45-43-2 all-time record in the midsummer classic, and is currently riding a SEVEN game unbeaten streak. Last season's All-Star Game was, stop me if you've heard this before, cancelled due to COVID-19, so the two leagues have not played against each other since 2019. In that game, the AL won 4-3 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, with Indians' pitcher Shane Bieber receiving the MVP Award.