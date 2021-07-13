Rockies 2021 MLB Draft: Every pick for rounds 11-20

The 2021 MLB Draft is over and the Rockies have 21 new faces in their system.

From outfielder Benny Montgomery, who they selected at No. 8 overall, to their 20 other picks, the Rockies feel as though they had a successful draft.

"The scouting principles and the philosophies we hold true, we held true to those throughout the course of the draft," Senior Director of Scouting Operations Marc Gustafson said Tuesday. "I think we found a nice blend of all of the above. It's exciting when you can find the middle-of-the-lineup-type players and you can mix those in with some pitching that we feel has the athleticism, might have the arm strength, might have a secondary pitch and most importantly, good makeup.

"It's very exciting as we finish the draft and now we're going to do everything we can to go hand-and-hand with player development and try to get these kids all the resources available to help them become the best that they're able to become."

After selecting 10 players during rounds 2-10 Monday, the Rockies finished their draft Tuesday, selecting 10 more in round 11-20. Here's a look at who the Rockies drafted in those last 10 rounds:

No. 320: SS Nic Kent

Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.

School: Virginia

Stats: .289 average, .384 OBP, 94 RBIs, 12 home runs

Analysis: In three seasons at Virginia, Kent was one of the Cavaliers' most reliable infielders and hitters, hitting .239 with 45 RBIs and eight home runs in 2021.

No. 350: LHP Mason Green

Hometown: Lenexa, Kan.

School: Central Missouri

Stats: 27-0 career record, 2.76 ERA, 218.1 innings pitched, 262 strikeouts

Analysis: Green never lost a game as a starting pitcher at Central Missouri and was an astounding 16-0 with a 2.32 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 104.2 innings pitched in 2021.

No. 380: OF EJ Andrews Jr.

Hometown: Long Beach, Cali.f

School: Fresno State

Stats: .287 average, .430 OBP, 34 RBIs, 10 home runs

Analysis: Andrews had a great 2021 at Fresno State, posting a batting average of .325 with 29 RBIs and nine home runs.

No. 410: RHP Tyler Ras

Hometown: Middletown, N.J.

School: Alabama

Stats: 8-8 career record, 4.87 ERA, 135.0 innings pitched, 92 strikeouts

Analysis: Ras was one of Alabama's top starting pitchers in 2021, owning a 7-5 record with a 5.82 ERA.

No. 440: SS Benjamin Sems

Hometown: Akron, Ohio

School: Michigan

Stats: .278 average, .367 OBP, 115 RBIs, 17 home runs

Analysis: Sems attended Kansas for the first four years of his college career before transferring to Michigan where he had a .314 batting average, with 30 RBIs and six home runs in 2021.

No. 470: OF Braiden Ward

Hometown: Turlock, Calif.

School: Washington

Stats: .301 average, .394 OBP, 59 RBIs, 3 home runs

Analysis: Ward finished his college career in 2021 with a .285 batting average with 14 RBIs and two home runs.

No. 500: OF Jared Cande

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

School: Florida Southern

Stats: .222 average, .364 OBP, 1 RBI, 1 home run

Analysis: Cande is also a standout pitcher, going 5-0 in two seasons at Florida Southern with a 5.07 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.

No. 530: RHP Bryce McGowan

Hometown: Cary, N.C.

School: UNC Charlotte

Stats: 11-14 career record, 5.29 ERA, 156.2 innings pitched, 162 strikeouts

Analysis: In 2021, McGowan owned a 7-5 record with a 4.84 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched.

No. 560: RHP Elijah Trest

Hometown: Longview, Texas

School: Arkansas

Stats: 2-1 career record, 4.85 ERA, 42.2 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts

Analysis: Only pitched 14.1 innings in 2021 due to injury, holding a 1-0 record with a 3.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

No. 590: RHP Tyler Ahearn

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

School: Florida State

Stats: 5-1 career record, 5.43 ERA, 64.2 innings pitched, 64 strikeouts

Analysis: As a senior, Ahearn pitched 20.2 innings with a 3.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 2021.