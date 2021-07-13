Hal C. Collins, age 66, died unexpectedly at his home on July 9, 2021. Hal was born in Malone on August 7, 1954, to Robert and Carolyn Thomas Collins. Hal graduated from Franklin Academy in 1972 and worked with his family at Collins Feed. In 1996 he formed Collins & Company and developed a diverse trucking company with his family. He and his family were involved with motor-cross racing and snowcross. He loved to golf and was lucky enough to have a hole in one. On October 10, 1983, he married the former Tracie L. Smith at the Burke Methodist Church.