Oregon State

Officials: Extreme heat, early summer fires are part of a new normal in Oregon

By GARY A. WARNER Oregon Capital Bureau
La Grande Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities “only” tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115.

