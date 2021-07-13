Joy Christine Paulley 1937- 2021

Joy Christine Paulley, age 84, of Deer River, MN, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Bovey, MN. On April 9, 1937, Joy was born on her family farm in Plummer, MN. She was the daughter of Erwin and Nora (Craft) Seibel. Joy worked hard from a young age by helping her father with their dairy farm by milking cows, working the fields, and driving a tractor. As a child, Joy loved going to the movies every Saturday with her Grandma Craft.