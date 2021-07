George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, triggered protests, reflection and calls for reform. But the work to mend broken ties between police and the minority community had been ongoing in Erie in earnest at least since 2016 when a video of the violent encounter between Montrice Bolden and Erie police officers surfaced. Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Marshall Piccinnini brought law enforcement and diverse community leaders together behind closed doors for difficult, candid conversations that started with a simple request: Tell us who you are and how you are connected to Erie. Participants found they had more in common than they knew and in time built relationships that are changing the way citizens and Erie police engage with each other.