Obituaries

Ron ‘Hank’ Bath

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in England in 1925, Ron immigrated to Canada at a young age with his family and settled in the small coal mining town of Michel, BC. There he grew up struggling through the Great Depression until WWII came around. Eager for adventure he joined the navy to become a...

