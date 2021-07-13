Ron ‘Hank’ Bath

Always politically incorrect, a true standard-bearer for breaking comedy conventions, the one and only Jackie Mason has passed away at the age of 93. In 1992, Mason won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for his voice-over of Rabbi Hyman Krustofski in The Simpsons episode “Like Father, Like Clown”, making him the first guest star to win an Emmy for his role. Mason has also appeared in The Simpsons episodes “Today I Am a Clown”, “Once Upon a Time in Springfield”, “The Ten-Per-Cent Solution”, “At Long Last Leave”, and “Clown in the Dumps”; the last episode focuses upon Rabbi Krustofski’s death and its effects on his son, Krusty the Clown.