8 Items that Glitter Guide's Samantha Welker Can't Live Without

Business manager for the lifestyle blog Glitter Guide, and host of Pretty Okay Podcast. Just because Welker holds an MBA from Harvard Business School doesn’t mean you should typecast her as preppy. She rebels against anything trendy. “It’s probably the little punk kid deep inside of me,” she says, clarifying that her style skews more “crustpunk Marie Antoinette. I have two very furry dogs and one very messy child, so I embrace color and texture wholeheartedly.” And like many of us nowadays, Welker also works from home—but she never sacrifices rituals that make her feel good inside and out. “I get dressed every single day, no matter if I’m leaving the house. I put on an outfit that makes me feel comfortable, yet ready for the day, and I never skip my morning skin care routine.” These are a few of her favorite things to color you inspired!