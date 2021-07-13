Remembering Steven Woolf, Former Rep Artistic Director and Webster Faculty Member
Webster University joins the entire arts community in remembering Steven Woolf, who was the longtime artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and an adjunct faculty member in the Webster University Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts. Woolf, who died Monday at age 75, left a lasting mark on theatre, on the St. Louis region, and on his many students and faculty collaborators at Webster.news.webster.edu
