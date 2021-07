Last week, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, OSHA, adopted an emergency rule requiring employers to put new safeguards in place during extreme heat events. Under the new rules, when the heat index is at or above 80 degrees, employers are required to provide access to “sufficient shade and an adequate supply of drinking water”. When the heat index rises above 90 degrees, employers also must ensure effective communication between workers and supervisors so workers can report concerns, ensure that employees are observed for alertness and signs of heat illness, and provide a cool-down rest period in the shade of 10 minutes for every two hours of work.​