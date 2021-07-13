Cancel
Byron, CA

Firefighters battle vegetation fire along Vasco Road

By Tony Kukulich Correspondent
The Press
The Press
 12 days ago
BYRON Fire crews from multiple agencies were engaged in an all-day effort to get full containment on a fire that scorched 128 acres near Byron, Sunday, July 11. The blaze was Initially reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Vasco Road and Camino Diablo. A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire was 100% contained by approximately 5 p.m. The Cal Fire response to the incident included 13 engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, two bulldozers and two hand crews. Cal Fire was supported by crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts, the Alameda County Fire Department and staff from the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD).

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

