Waupun Police Beat 0703 to 0709, 2021

Operating while intoxicated – Saturday at 12:39 p.m., police responded to a business in the first hundred block for a report of marijuana odor coming from an adjacent residence. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the suspect residence. A 40-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. When attempting to release the woman to a responsible party, police learned that the man who attempted to take responsibility had a failure to appear warrant for his arrest through Dodge County. Police took the 23-year-old Waupun man into custody and turned him over to a sheriff’s deputy. The woman was ultimately released to another party.