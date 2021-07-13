Study evaluates biodiversity impacts of alternative energy strategies

A generation of ‘prosumers’ are behind the grassroots renewables revolution that is seeing increasing numbers of homes producing their own energy as well as consuming it. For decades, consumerism has been the ‘order of the day’. In the early part of the 20th century, the mass production of the Industrial Revolution turned to overproduction. Supply was greater than demand as consumers couldn’t afford or didn’t need more goods. Planned obsolescence and advertising were deployed to encourage consumption and boost faltering economies. From there on, consumerism was born – the belief that we could find fulfilment and happiness in the increasingly superior goods and services we had come to depend on. For a time, consumerism was seen as good. It was wildly popular.