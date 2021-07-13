Cancel
Energy Industry

Study evaluates biodiversity impacts of alternative energy strategies

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Climate change mitigation efforts have led to shifts from fossil-fuel dependence to large-scale renewable energy. However, renewable energy sources require significant land and could come at a cost to ecosystems. A new study led by Ryan McManamay, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental science at Baylor University, evaluates potential conflicts between alternative energy strategies and biodiversity conservation.

#Renewable Energy#Biodiversity#Alternative Energy#Land Use#Energy Technology#Baylor University
