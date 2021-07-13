Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Autism

Long-term memory setup requires a reliable delivery crew

Science Daily
 14 days ago

The brain is wired for learning. With each experience, our neurons branch out to make new connections, laying down the circuitry of our long-term memories. Scientists call this trait plasticity, referring to an ability to adapt and change with experience. For plasticity to happen, our neurons' synapses, or connection points,...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Memory#Spatial Memory#Robot#Dna#Scripps Research#Rna#Kinesin#Kif3a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Autism
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

The rhythm in a working heart is regulated by electrical impulses. Disturbances of this bioelectrical process can result in cardiac arrhythmias, or irregularities in heartbeat -- a common ailment that can lead to illness and death. In Biophysics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Harvard Medical School provide a state-of-the-art...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Versatile Molecular Hauler in Long-Term Memory and Synaptic Plasticity Identified

The inherent ability of the neurons in the brain to rewire, reconnect, learn, and store new information with each new experience—called synaptic plasticity—requires the synthesis of new proteins that remodels the hardware of neuronal circuits to encode long-term memories. Localized protein synthesis at the interfaces of neurons requires a complex...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Petspsychologytoday.com

How Permanent Is a Dog's Long-Term Memory?

Even in an aging dog, earlier memories seem to be intact. Despite not being practiced, memories of concepts taught when a dog is young may last for over a decade. A reader's story provides evidence that a dog's early memories of how to respond to verbal commands are persistent and relatively permanent.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

A novel method for the rapid repair of peripheral nerve injuries

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide suffer from peripheral nerve injuries, which often leave them with long-term disabilities. The peripheral nervous system is analogous to the circulatory system; a network of vessels that reaches all parts of the body, but instead of blood flowing through vessels, electrical signals propagate information through thin fibers called axons, which are engulfed within nerve trunks. These nerve trunks are the communication network relaying information from all parts of the body to the brain, coordinating activity, and generating motor and sensory function. If one of the nerve trunks is damaged or torn -- a common condition in limb injuries -- a patient can experience pain, paralysis and even a life-long disability.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Key brain region involved in more than locomotion, finding may improve Parkinson's treatments

For decades, a key brain area called the mesencephalic locomotor region has been thought to merely regulate locomotion. Now, researchers in Silvia Arber's group have shown that the region is involved in much more than walking, as it contains distinct populations of neurons that control different body movements. The findings could help to improve certain therapies for Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative condition that leads to tremor, stiffness, and problems controlling different movements.
ScienceScience Daily

Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

In lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
ScienceScience Daily

Newfound human brain cell type helps center people in mental maps

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. A previously unknown kind of human brain cell appears to help people center themselves in their personal maps of the world, according to a new study from neuroscientists at Columbia Engineering. This discovery sheds light on the cellular mechanisms underlying navigation and memory in humans, as well as what parts of the brain might get disrupted during the kinds of memory impairments common in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
ScienceScience Daily

Signaling molecule may help prevent Alzheimer's disease

New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer's disease. The work, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in Nature. Cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease develops when neurons...
Computersarxiv.org

Structure-Aware Long Short-Term Memory Network for 3D Cephalometric Landmark Detection

Detecting 3D landmarks on cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is crucial to assessing and quantifying the anatomical abnormalities in 3D cephalometric analysis. However, the current methods are time-consuming and suffer from large biases in landmark localization, leading to unreliable diagnosis results. In this work, we propose a novel Structure-Aware Long Short-Term Memory framework (SA-LSTM) for efficient and accurate 3D landmark detection. To reduce the computational burden, SA-LSTM is designed in two stages. It first locates the coarse landmarks via heatmap regression on a down-sampled CBCT volume and then progressively refines landmarks by attentive offset regression using high-resolution cropped patches. To boost accuracy, SA-LSTM captures global-local dependence among the cropping patches via self-attention. Specifically, a graph attention module implicitly encodes the landmark's global structure to rationalize the predicted position. Furthermore, a novel attention-gated module recursively filters irrelevant local features and maintains high-confident local predictions for aggregating the final result. Experiments show that our method significantly outperforms state-of-the-art methods in terms of efficiency and accuracy on an in-house dataset and a public dataset, achieving 1.64 mm and 2.37 mm average errors, respectively, and using only 0.5 seconds for inferring the whole CBCT volume of resolution 768*768*576. Moreover, all predicted landmarks are within 8 mm error, which is vital for acceptable cephalometric analysis.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
ScienceScience Daily

What does the sleeping brain think about?

We sleep on average one third of our time. But what does the brain do during these long hours? Using an artificial intelligence approach capable of decoding brain activity during sleep, scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, were able to glimpse what we think about when we are asleep. By combining functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG), the Geneva team provides unprecedented evidence that the work of sorting out the thousands of pieces of information processed during the day takes place during deep sleep. Indeed, at this time, the brain, which no longer receives external stimuli, can evaluate all of these memories in order to retain only the most useful ones. To do so, it establishes an internal dialogue between its different regions. Moreover, associating a reward with a specific information encourages the brain to memorise it in the long term. These results, to be discovered in the journal Nature Communications, open for the first time a window on the human mind in sleep.
Mental HealthNature.com

Super glue: emerging roles for non-neuronal brain cells in mental health

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.
MedicalXpress

Biomarker could help diagnosis schizophrenia at an early age

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered how levels of a protein could be used in the future as a blood-based diagnostic aid for schizophrenia. The activity of the protein, which is found in both the brain and blood, affects neural connections in human brains and is uniquely imbalanced in people diagnosed with the condition. The research also provides guidance for future analyses into the molecular basis of this serious, disabling mental disorder.
Genetic Engineering News

Pleasurable Dopamine Impulses Can Be Controlled at Will, Mouse Studies Show

Dopamine, the brain’s messenger molecule associated with anticipating reward and experiencing pleasure is widely studied in the context of cognitive health and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease where its synthesis is reduced. Although much is known about external signals that control the release of this “feel-good”molecule, less is understood about the spontaneous impulses of dopamine release.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy