Iowa Capitol Digest, Tuesday, July 13

By Gazette Des Moins Bureau
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, July 13, 2021:. UNISEX TOILETS: A legislative panel let stand a rule change to remove the requirement for bars and restaurants with seating for 50 or more patrons to have separate men’s and women’s toilets. The proposed rule...

Iowa COVID-19 update: Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of July 13, 2021, on coronavirus in Iowa according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Total doses administered to Iowa residents: 2,874,255. Series Completed: 1,509,729. 47.9% of the estimated total population of Iowa have been fully vaccinated*. Click here for more...
Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

HISTORY IS EVERYWHERE: To commemorate Iowa’s 175th anniversary this year, the State Historical Society of Iowa is creating 300 temporary pop-up displays and 15 permanent cast aluminum historical markers. Both are available by application at https://iowaculture.gov/iowa175 for installation in communities across Iowa. The temporary pop-up displays, part of “Iowa’s People...
IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Historical Society creating displays, markers for Iowa’s 175th anniversary

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, July 19, 2021:. HISTORY IS EVERYWHERE: To commemorate Iowa’s 175th anniversary this year, the State Historical Society of Iowa is creating 300 temporary pop-up displays and 15 permanent cast aluminum historical markers. Both are available, by application at https://iowaculture.gov/iowa175 for installation in communities across Iowa.
IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Unisex toilets rule change allowed to stand

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, July 13, 2021:. UNISEX TOILETS: A legislative panel let stand a rule change to remove the requirement for bars and restaurants with seating for 50 or more patrons to have separate men’s and women’s toilets. The proposed rule...
Lawsuit that challenged marijuana licensing process in Illinois is dropped

A Michigan company Tuesday dropped its lawsuit challenging Illinois’ plans for authorizing new marijuana businesses, allowing the state to proceed with awarding the licenses. Sozo Illinois, Inc., voluntarily dismissed the suit, filed this month, without explanation. That appears to clear the way for the state to hold the first of...
Miss Iowa Spends Storytime with Washington-Area Kids Tuesday

The 2021 Miss Iowa visited with children in Washington as part of her social impact initiative Tuesday. The Washington Public Library welcomed Grace Lynn Keller to read her favorite children’s book “More Pies!” to children at the Central Park bandstand, which was followed by a game of Simon Says and a question and answer session. Keller informed the kids that she is not actual royalty, but why she decided to compete for the state title, “So Miss Iowa is part of the larger national organization, the Miss America organization and they are the largest scholarship provider to women in the United States. And I just finished college and so I wanted some scholarship money to help pay for college. So that’s why I decided to compete and this is actually my first time competing for Miss Iowa, so I didn’t really think I was going to win. I just wanted to go have fun and maybe get some scholarship money, but I ended up winning so now I get to be Miss Iowa and go on this year of service for the state.”
Governor plans to talk mask law with legislators

With Arkansas' coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he plans to talk with legislative leaders today about the law that will prohibit public schools and other government entities from requiring people to wear masks when it takes effect Wednesday. "I think from a...
Iowa Man Charged In U.S. Capitol Riots Released From Custody

A judge has ordered the release of an Iowa man charged in the January riots at the U.S. Capitol. 41 year old, Doug Jensen of Des Moines has been released and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Videos and photos have surfaced since the January incident, that show Jensen...
‘Sellout’: Anti-vax conservatives come for DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Covid crisis has wedged Gov. Ron DeSantis between two competing forces: public health experts who urge him to do more and anti-vaxxers who want him to do less. The Republican governor has come under attack from the medical community and Democrats as the Delta strain of Covid-19...
State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.

