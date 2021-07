Every now & then the dance music scene is gifted with special back-to-back sets featuring our favorite DJs. In the past, we’ve seen Chris Lake & Fisher team up for a run of shows. We’ve also seen Dj Snake & Malaa go b2b a few times. In addition to this, on the rare occurrence, we’ve even seen legends like Adam Beyer & Cirez D join forces behind the decks. Now, we get to see another pair of our favorite DJs perform b2b. This time, it’s Dombresky b2b Noizu by the way of their recently announced ‘Rave Alarm‘ show, set to take place at The Palladium.